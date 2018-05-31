Robin Thede Announced as Host of 34th Annual TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced Thursday that Robin Thede will host the upcoming 34th Annual TCA Awards. Held on August 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., the awards show honors the year’s top programs as decided by TV critics from the U.S. and Canada.

Thede, the creator, executive producer, and host of “The Rundown with Robin Thede” on BET, is also known for her work on Comedy Central series “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” where she came the first black female writer in late night. In 2016, she was the first African-American woman to serve as head writer for the White House Correspondents Dinner.

“Outside of #Beychella, nothing has excited me more than hosting this year’s TCA Awards! After all, if a burnt turnip can be president, why can’t I host this incredible show?,” Thede joked in a statement. “I look forward to the event and can’t wait to body roll my way into every critic’s heart.”

The comedian, who has also appeared on “Key & Peele,” “Difficult People,” “Goodwin Games” and “Funny Or Die,” joins the company of past TCA Awards hosts Kristin Chenoweth, James Corden, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Drew Carey, Craig Ferguson, Wanda Sykes and Nick Offerman.

The TCA Awards will honor programs across 13 distinct categories highlighting scripted series, performances, youth programming, reality series, and more. The foundation also presents the Heritage Award to one long-standing series that has culturally influenced society, as well as a Career Achievement Award. Nominees will be announced in early June.