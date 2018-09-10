Robert Zemeckis to Produce Drama in Development at CW From ‘Vampire Diaries’ Duo

Robert Zemeckis
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Robert Zemeckis is attached to executive produce a drama series currently in development at The CWVariety has learned.

Titled “The Cove,” the one-hour series is described as a soapy, swashbuckling adventure that follows estranged sisters in the aftermath of their father’s death as they return to the Caribbean resort island they frequented as a family. They discover the sun-drenched paradise is hiding many secrets, including the missing treasure that was their father’s obsession and may ultimately hold the key to eternal life.

The project hails from writers and executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux. The pair previously worked on CW’s hit series “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as shows like “Krypton,” “Switched at Birth,” “Kyle XY,” and “One Tree Hill.” They are repped by ICM and Stone Genow.

Zemeckis will executive produce under his Compari Entertainment banner, with Compari’s Jack Rapke also executive producing and Jackie Levine co-executive producing. Compari will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This marks the latest broadcast project Zemeckis has set up in the past few years. He is also an executive producer on the mystery drama “Manifest,” which debuts on NBC on Sept. 24. He is also an executive producer and the pilot director on the live-action reboot of “The Jetsons” that received a put pilot order at ABC last year. He is repped by WME.

 

