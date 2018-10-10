Skybound Entertainment Sets Series Financing Partnership with Sony Pictures TV

Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment has launched a TV financing venture for genre series and international co-productions in partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

Skybound has created Skybound Galactic, headed by Rick Jacobs, producer and former literary manager at Circle of Confusion, the management-production agency that reps “Walking Dead” creator Kirkman.

“Combining the multi-platform capabilities of Skybound and Top Cow’s extensive library of IP with the best worldwide distribution in Sony is an unbelievable opportunity,” said Jacobs, who is CEO of Skybound Galactic. “I’m looking forward to continuing Skybound’s mission to help creators expand their content into new markets.”

The partners said the new venture would finance the development and production of television series. Sony Pictures TV is an investor in Skybound Galactic and will handle international sales rights for its projects. The focus will be on genre fare and the enhanced ability in a global market to assemble low-risk financing for shows through international co-productions, something Sony TV has done successfully in recent years with such shows as Netflix’s “The Crown.”

“The team at Skybound already has a stellar track record in creating successful genre properties, and like us, are committed to creating undeniable viewing experiences for audiences around the world,” said Keith Le Goy, Sony’s president of worldwide distribution.

Already in development is an adaptation of Kirkman’s “Thief of Thieves” comic book series and the Image Comics property “Nailbiter.” Skybound Galactic also has a first-look pact with Top Cow Comics to mine projects from the company’s vast archive. Titles in development include “The Darkness” and “Think Tank.”

Jacobs, Skybound Entertainment’s Kirkman and David Alpert, and managing partner Jon Goldman will be among the board members of Skybound Galactic.

Evolution Media served as investment advisors for Skybound Galactic.

(Pictured: Rick Jacobs)