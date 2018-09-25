Robert and Michelle King Renew CBS TV Studios Deal

Robert and Michelle King have renewed their overall deal with CBS Television Studios. Under the three-year agreement with the Kings — co creators of “The Good Fight” and “The Good Wife” — CBS will have exclusive rights to produce TV content created by the Kings across all platforms.

The Kings, whose King Size Producetions has been based at CBS Television Studios since 2009, will continue to oversee CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight.” Among their upcoming projects are “Your Honor” with Peter Moffat, which was previously ordered to series at Showtime, and “Evil” in development at CBS. They are also developing “Girls With Guns” alongside Ridley Scott for CBS All Access.

“Robert and Michelle are two of the finest persons I have ever had the privilege of working with,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Their brilliant writing and ability to create distinctive, successful television is only surpassed by their quality as people. Everyone at CBS TV Studios is thrilled and very proud to be working with them, Liz and their team for many more years.”

Robert and Michelle King added, “We couldn’t be more delighted to continue our relationship with the fantastic people at CBS Studios,” said Robert and Michelle. “David Stapf has assembled a team of some of the smartest, most thoughtful and supportive executives in the business. Working with them is a dream.”