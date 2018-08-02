Fox Orders Competition Series ‘Mental Samurai’ Hosted by Rob Lowe

Fox has given a series order to the competition series “Mental Samurai” with Rob Lowe set as the show’s host.

The announcement was made as part of Fox’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour on Thursday. The show will premiere during the 2018-2019 season.

Each episode will see contestants battle to answer questions accurately with speed and precision on a specially designed course. Not only does the course test their acumen in categories of knowledge, memory, numbers and sequencing, but players will also have to contend with being transported around the set at high speeds in a specially designed capsule that is capable of rotating 360 degrees.

“When I was 15, I won big on ‘The $10,000 Pyramid,’” said Lowe. “I’ve loved mental competition shows ever since. For me, ‘Mental Samurai’ is addicting. Every time you play, you think: ‘THIS time I’m gonna win!’ But this very simple game is almost impossible to crack. Also, as a producer, I’m excited to get into this new arena.”

Lowe previously starred on the Fox comedy “The Grinder,” in which he played an actor known for playing a lawyer on TV who decides to join his family’s real law firm. He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Mental Samurai” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Toby Gorman, Jeff Apploff and Noah Bonnett serve as executive producers with Lowe serving as a producer.

“Mike Darnell and Arthur Smith are two of the most innovative and creative minds in unscripted television whose collaborations have been responsible for so many attention-grabbing Fox hits,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Broadcasting Company. “Along with our incredibly entertaining host, Rob Lowe, they are the ideal partners for this one-of-a kind high-velocity competition series that takes the game show genre to the next level.”

The show joins Fox’s current roster of unscripted shows that includes “The Four,” “Beat Shazam,” and “Love Connection.”