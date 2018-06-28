Lil Rel Howery, Cybill Shepherd Among Seven Added to Bruce Willis Roast at Comedy Central

Comedy Central’s upcoming “Roast of Bruce Willis” has announced its first roasters.

Edward Norton, Cybill Shepherd, Kevin Pollak, Dom Irrera, Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery, and Jeff Ross are set to skewer the legendary film star. They join Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was previously announced as the roast master for the evening.

Shepherd famously starred alongside Willis in the TV series “Moonlighting,” while Norton and Willis appeared in the Wes Anderson film “Moonrise Kingdom” and the upcoming drama “Motherless Brooklyn.” Pollak starred in the films “The Whole Nine Yards” and its sequel “The Whole Ten Yards” with Willis.

Ross is also no stranger to a roast audience, with the comedian having earned the moniker “Roastmaster General.” He also hosts the Comedy Central series “Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle.”

The roast of Willis will be recorded July 14 at the Hollywood Palladium, and will premiere July 29 on Comedy Central. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet will executive produce the show, having previously served as executive producer and and director of roasts of Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump, and William Shatner. Jordan Ellner is talent executive for the Willis roast. Christian McLaughlin serves as executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.