‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Casts Gina Gershon and Trinity Likins

When “Riverdale” returns for its third season this fall, the Jones family will be getting a little bigger.

Gina Gershon has been cast as Gladys Jones, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) mother, while Trinity Likins will play Jellybean “JB” Jones, Jughead’s sister.

Gladys is described as a businesswoman and a biker who runs a salvage yard that doubles as a Southside Serpent compound. A fellow Serpent — but an educated one, with a GED — she is able to command the attention of the others in the gang and acts as a “Fagin” to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves.

Jellybean is described as being “wise beyond her years” and is following in her mother’s footsteps as a con artist.

The two characters have been living in Toledo, Ohio, where they “run scams” to make ends meet, but they will turn up in the town of Riverdale in the Dec. 12 episode on the CW.

Gershon recently completed a residency at the famed Café Carlyle, where she performed her musical act, “Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues.” Her television credits include FX’s “Rescue Me,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Amazon’s “Red Oaks” and Lifetime’s “House of Versace.” On the film side, she has appeared in “Face/Off,” “Bound,” and “The Player.”

Likins has appeared in the Hallmark holiday movie “Christmas in the Air” and recurred on the CBC miniseries “Unspeakable.”

“Riverdale” is based on Archie Comics characters and stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Sprouse, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich. The drama series comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers.

