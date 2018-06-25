‘Riverdale’ Set for Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H.

On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry and Vanessa Morgan and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

This marks “Riverdale’s” third SDCC appearance but their first time in Hall H. Season 3 of the series will begin on Oct. 10 on The CW.

Other highlights of the WBTV schedule include: the world premiere screening and Q&A for the upcoming Hulu series “Castle Rock,” which is based on the work of Stephen King and hails from executive producer J.J. Abrams on Friday, July 20; the panel for perennial favorite “Supernatural,” also on Sunday just before “Riverdale;” the world-premiere screening of the upcoming drama series “Manifest” on Wednesday, July 18;” a brand-new episode of “The 100” and the world premiere of Season 2 of “Freedom Fighters: The Ray,” also on Wednesday; and the first look at “Young Justice: Outsiders” followed by a Q&A with creative team on Friday.

WBTV will also present panels for popular shows like “Arrow,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Black Lightning,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Gotham,” “Supergirl,” and “Unikitty.” Autograph signings for each series will take place in the Warner Bros. booth #4545, the day of each panel.