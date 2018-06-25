You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Riverdale’ Set for Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Riverdale Chapter Twenty-Six
CREDIT: Bettina Strauss

Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H.

On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry and Vanessa Morgan and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

This marks “Riverdale’s” third SDCC appearance but their first time in Hall H. Season 3 of the series will begin on Oct. 10 on The CW.

Other highlights of the WBTV schedule include: the world premiere screening and Q&A for the upcoming Hulu series “Castle Rock,” which is based on the work of Stephen King and hails from executive producer J.J. Abrams on Friday, July 20; the panel for perennial favorite “Supernatural,” also on Sunday just before “Riverdale;” the world-premiere screening of the upcoming drama series “Manifest” on Wednesday, July 18;” a brand-new episode of “The 100” and the world premiere of Season 2 of “Freedom Fighters: The Ray,” also on Wednesday; and the first look at “Young Justice: Outsiders” followed by a Q&A with creative team on Friday.

WBTV will also present panels for popular shows like “Arrow,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Black Lightning,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Gotham,” “Supergirl,” and “Unikitty.” Autograph signings for each series will take place in the Warner Bros. booth #4545, the day of each panel.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Richard Old Man Harrison Dead

    'Pawn Stars' Personality Richard 'Old Man' Harrison Dies at 77

    Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H. On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, […]

  • Riverdale Chapter Twenty-Six

    'Riverdale' Set for Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

    Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H. On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, […]

  • GLOW

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 25, 2018

    Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H. On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, […]

  • Russell Crowe, Roger Ailes

    Russell Crowe to Star as Roger Ailes in Showtime Limited Series

    Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H. On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, […]

  • Steelers Chiefs Live Stream

    CBS, NFL Extend Streaming Deal, Add Mobile Rights

    Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H. On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, […]

  • Ellis Island

    L.A. Composer Looks East, Providing 'Ellis Island' Score for PBS' 'Great Performances'

    Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H. On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, […]

  • SHADES OF BLUE -- "The Hollow

    TV Ratings: 'Shades of Blue' Goes Low Again

    Warner Bros. Television released their schedule for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Monday, with “Riverdale” set to make its debut in Hall H. On Sunday, July 22 at 11:45 a.m., “Riverdale” will offer fans a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad