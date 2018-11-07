TV News Roundup: CW Releases Musical Teaser for ‘Riverdale’ Flashback Episode (Watch)

In Today’s TV roundup, a new teaser dropped for an upcoming flashback episode of “Riverdale” and Megan Fox is starring in a new Travel Channel series.

DATES

The Travel Channel‘s new ancient mystery series “Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox” is set to premiere Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. During each of the four hour-long episodes, Fox will meet with experts and archaeologists in an attempt to answer unsolved questions about some of the world’s most perplexing mysteries. Upcoming episodes will focus on the Trojan War, Stonehenge and female viking warriors.

FIRST LOOK

“Riverdale” has released a new musical teaser for its upcoming flashback episode titled “Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club.” After Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Mädchen Amick) about the Gryphons and Gargoyles mystery, Alice revisits her past via a flashback in which all of the adults are played by their on-screen children. Cole Sprouse will play FP Jones, Camila Mendes will play Hermione Lodge, guest star Michael Consuelos will play Hiram Lodge, Ashleigh Murray will play Sierra McCoy, Madelaine Petsch will play Penelope Blossom, Casey Cott will play Tom Keller and KJ Apa will pay a young Fred Andrews during an on-screen performance of Dokken’s “Dream Warriors.” The episode will air Nov. 7, and viewers can watch the full teaser below.

Facebook Watch released a new trailer for its upcoming dark comedy “Queen America,” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones. The series, which follows a the life of a renowned pageant coach in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is set to premiere Nov. 18 with three episodes. New episodes will then be released weekly on Sundays at 6:00 p.m. PT. Zeta-Jones will play the show’s central coach alongside Belle Shouse who plays her hapless student Samantha, a beautiful yet unpolished pageant contestant. Watch the full trailer below.

CASTING

Actor Ben Ahlers has landed a recurring role on the upcoming NBC Drama “The Village,” which is set to premiere in spring 2019. Ahlers will play Liam Walsh, a terrace gardener who pursues an art career at night. Previously Ahlers has acted alongside Matthew Broderick and Jessica Hecht in the world premiere of “The Close” and is currently a senior at the University of Michigan. Ahlers is represented by ICM Partners and Soffer/Namoff Entertainment.