Sony Pictures Television Sets First Look Deal with Ripped Bodice Bookstore Owners

Leah and Bea Koch
CREDIT: Jenn LeBlanc

Leah and Bea Koch, co-owners of The Ripped Bodice Bookstore, have signed a first look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Under the deal, they will develop projects based on their exclusive relationship with romance novel authors and writers.

“When we met Leah and Bea, who focus on voices of women and diversity, it was a no-brainer for us to make a deal with them,” said Lauren Stein, executive vice president of drama development for Sony Pictures Television. “They have fantastic taste and a distinctive perspective on the romance genre. We are thrilled to have them in our family.”

The Ripped Bodice Bookstore is based in Culver City, CA. It is the only exclusively romance novel bookstore in the United States. The sister owned bookstore opened in March 2016 and within the first year, had firmly established themselves as an important part of the romance community receiving the “Bookseller of the Year Award” from the Romance Writers of America.

As the only bookstore in the country serving the highly profitable romance market, The Ripped Bodice shares a special relationship with the authors and readers. The Koch sisters at ages 26 and 28, are among the youngest independent bookstore owners in the world and are among the most recognizable influencers in the romance community.

In 2016, the sisters released their inaugural State of Diversity in Romance Publishing Report. Now in its second year, the report received coverage from The New York Times and Entertainment Weekly. The Ripped Bodice is a celebrated meeting place for a community that generates over a billion dollars in sales annually.

Leah and Bea Koch are repped by ICM.

