Rina Mimoun Inks CBS TV Studios Overall Deal, Sets Two Development Projects

Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned.

Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects.

The CBS project is a one-hour drama titled “Under the Bridge.” In the series, when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, a surgeon rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

The CW project is called “Finley & June.” It follows a tightly-wound aspiring children’s book author who meets an actual fairy with rage issues in a Griffith Park restroom. The magic of female friendship takes on literal new meaning as the two millennials help each other navigate hipster LA in the quest to fulfill their destinies.

Anna Fricke will also write and executive produce alongside Mimoun, with Brad Silberling also executive producing.

Mimoun recently co-created and executive produced the drama pilot “Playing Dead” for CW. Her other credits include “Mistresses,” “Red Band Society,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Everwood.”

She is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.