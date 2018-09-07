Rina Mimoun Inks CBS TV Studios Overall Deal, Sets Two Development Projects

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rina Mimoun
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television StudiosVariety has learned.

Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects.

The CBS project is  a one-hour drama titled “Under the Bridge.” In the series, when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, a surgeon rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

The CW project is called “Finley & June.” It follows a tightly-wound aspiring children’s book author who meets an actual fairy with rage issues in a Griffith Park restroom. The magic of female friendship takes on literal new meaning as the two millennials help each other navigate hipster LA in the quest to fulfill their destinies.

Anna Fricke will also write and executive produce alongside Mimoun, with Brad Silberling also executive producing.

Mimoun recently co-created and executive produced the drama pilot “Playing Dead” for CW. Her other credits include “Mistresses,” “Red Band Society,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Everwood.”

She is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • Rina Mimoun

    Rina Mimoun Inks CBS TV Studios Overall Deal, Sets Two Development Projects

    Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned. Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects. The CBS project is  a one-hour drama […]

  • Jim Carrey as Jeff Pickles in

    'Kidding' Director Michel Gondry on Reuniting with 'Eternal Sunshine' Star Jim Carrey

    Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned. Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects. The CBS project is  a one-hour drama […]

  • Eagles Falcons NFL

    TV Ratings: NFL 2018 Season Opener Drops 8 Percent in Early Numbers

    Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned. Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects. The CBS project is  a one-hour drama […]

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes to Perform With Zac Brown Band on 'CMT Crossroads'

    Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned. Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects. The CBS project is  a one-hour drama […]

  • Atypical cast crew

    'Atypical' Team on Bringing 'More Voices From the Autism Community' in Season 2

    Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned. Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects. The CBS project is  a one-hour drama […]

  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Bolt 'Project

    Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Bolt 'Project Runway' for New Amazon Series

    Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned. Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects. The CBS project is  a one-hour drama […]

  • Bobby Berk

    'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk: Season 3 Will Feature About 50/50 Male/Female Contestants

    Rina Mimoun has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned. Mimoun has already set up two new projects this development season at CBS TV Studios, one at CBS and the other at The CW with Mimoun serving as writer and executive producer on both projects. The CBS project is  a one-hour drama […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad