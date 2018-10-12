You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Richard Pryor Documentary Coming to Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Silver Streak
CREDIT: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

“I Am Richard Pryor,” a look at a comedy legend who reinvented standup with his confessional style of humor, is being produced for the Paramount Network. The film follows Richard Pryor as he rises from his impoverished childhood, growing up in a brothel run by his grandmother, to become the highest-paid performer in the entertainment industry. In addition to being a stand-up legend and a keen social critic of race in America, Pryor starred in “Stir Crazy,” “Silver Streak,” and other Hollywood blockbusters.

The film will be executive produced by Jennifer Lee Pryor, the late comic’s wife. It is being backed by filmmaker Derik Murray’s Network Entertainment and is part of the company’s “I Am” series. The documentaries look at celebrities such as Paul Walker, Heath Ledger, and Steve McQueen.

The Pryor film features interviews with comedians, filmmakers, writers and collaborators including Lily Tomlin, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Epps, Howie Mandel, Sandra Bernhard, and Jimmie Walker. The documentary also includes footage from Pryor’s stand-up specials and appearances and sketches from the likes of “The Richard Pryor Show” and from Lily Tomlin’s television specials.

Related

“From very humble beginnings, my husband lifted himself up and propelled himself through an iconic comedy career during America’s rockiest years, tackling racism, transcending boundaries, finding himself and inspiring many,” said Jennifer Lee Pryor in a statement. “I am confident that Network Entertainment will produce an outstanding film about my husband that does him justice both as a cultural icon and as a man.”

“We are excited that Jennifer Pryor has entrusted us to tell Richard’s incredible yet complicated story,” says Murray in a statement. “We are honored to showcase Richard’s genius while delving deeper into the man whose work established him as one of comedy’s most beloved and courageous icons.”

Jesse James Miller is directing “I Am Richard Pryor” and, along with Murray and Lee Pryor, the documentary is executive produced by Paul Gertz and Kent Wingerak. Paramount Network’s Jon Slusser and Jaimee Kosanke also serve as executive producers. Network Entertainment is repped by UTA.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • Silver Streak

    Richard Pryor Documentary Coming to Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

    “I Am Richard Pryor,” a look at a comedy legend who reinvented standup with his confessional style of humor, is being produced for the Paramount Network. The film follows Richard Pryor as he rises from his impoverished childhood, growing up in a brothel run by his grandmother, to become the highest-paid performer in the entertainment […]

  • 'Lucky Dog's' Brandon McMillan on Being

    'Lucky Dog's' Brandon McMillan: 'What's Broken Can Always Be Put Back Together'

    “I Am Richard Pryor,” a look at a comedy legend who reinvented standup with his confessional style of humor, is being produced for the Paramount Network. The film follows Richard Pryor as he rises from his impoverished childhood, growing up in a brothel run by his grandmother, to become the highest-paid performer in the entertainment […]

  • Lionsgate Sets Scripted Series Development Pact

    Lionsgate Sets Scripted Series Development Pact With BBC

    “I Am Richard Pryor,” a look at a comedy legend who reinvented standup with his confessional style of humor, is being produced for the Paramount Network. The film follows Richard Pryor as he rises from his impoverished childhood, growing up in a brothel run by his grandmother, to become the highest-paid performer in the entertainment […]

  • China Remake of 'Little Nyonya' Begins,

    'Awakening' Advances as Chinese Remake of Singapore's 'Little Nyonya' Begins

    “I Am Richard Pryor,” a look at a comedy legend who reinvented standup with his confessional style of humor, is being produced for the Paramount Network. The film follows Richard Pryor as he rises from his impoverished childhood, growing up in a brothel run by his grandmother, to become the highest-paid performer in the entertainment […]

  • Rob Lowe TCA

    Rob Lowe to Star in Crime Drama 'Wild Bill,' ITV Orders Miniseries

    “I Am Richard Pryor,” a look at a comedy legend who reinvented standup with his confessional style of humor, is being produced for the Paramount Network. The film follows Richard Pryor as he rises from his impoverished childhood, growing up in a brothel run by his grandmother, to become the highest-paid performer in the entertainment […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad