‘Pawn Stars’ Personality Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison Dies at 77

Richard Old Man Harrison Dead
CREDIT: Leftfield/History Channel/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Richard Harrison, a series regular on History’s “Pawn Stars,” died on Monday. He was 77.

The fan favorite, dubbed “Old Man,” had been battling Parkinson’s disease before he died.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the History and ‘Pawn Stars’ family,” the network said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time.”

Harrison, who owned Rick Harrison’s Gold & Silver Pawn Shop since 1989, was one of the show’s original cast members. He and his son quickly became some of the series’ most popular pawn men with their Las Vegas business, which confirmed Harrison’s death on Monday.

His son and co-owner of the shop, Rick Harrison, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late father. “Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more,” he wrote. “The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s. Love you Dad. See you on the other side.”

The father-son duo were a large part of the show’s maintained success, as “Pawn Stars” recently completed its 15th season.

More TV

