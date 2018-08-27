Richard Gere in BBC’s ‘MotherFatherSon’: First Look

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: MotherFatherSon - TX: n/a - Episode: MotherFatherSon - First Look Image (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 28TH AUGUST 2018** Max (RICHARD GERE), Caden (BILLY HOWLE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: BBC
CREDIT: BBC

The BBC has released a first-look image of Richard Gere in upcoming drama “MotherFatherSon,” the Hollywood star’s first TV role in almost three decades. The eight-part series, which is currently shooting in London, will air on BBC Two in 2019.

Gere stars as a charismatic self-made U.S. businessman with media outlets in London and around the world. Billy Howle, who recently starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in “On Chesil Beach” and “The Seagull,” stars as the media magnate’s son, who runs his father’s British newspaper and is primed to follow in his footsteps as one of the world’s most powerful men. When the son’s self-destructive lifestyle spirals out of control, the consequences threaten the future of the family, its media empire, and a country on the brink of change.

Helen McCrory co-stars as Gere’s British heiress ex-wife and Howle’s mother. The cast also includes Sarah Lancashire, Sinead Cusack, Paul Ready, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Danny Sapani and Joseph Mawle.

MotherFatherSon” is created and written by Tom Rob Smith, writer and executive producer of FX’s “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” It is directed by James Kent and Charles Sturridge.

The show is produced by BBC Studios, which will handle international sales. Smith serves as executive producer alongside Alan Poul, Hilary Salmon and Stephen Wright.

