Richard Gere to Launch BBC Series ‘MotherFatherSon’ in Cannes at Mipcom

Richard Gere and Billy Howle
Richard Gere is headed to Cannes to launch “MotherFatherSon,” his upcoming series for the BBC. Gere will be in town for Mipcom, the international TV business’ annual October get-together, where BBC Studios will be selling his new show.

There are no deals yet for the series outside the U.K., but with Gere in his first TV role for almost 30 years there is sure to be interest from U.S. and international buyers. The first footage will be available at the market.

Gere plays Max, a media baron who has to deal with a family crisis that has wide-reaching consequences. Billy Howle (“On Chesil Beach”) plays Caden, his son heir apparent, and Helen McCrory (“Peaky Blinders”) is Kathryn, his estranged wife.

The show is penned by Tom Rob Smith, writer of FX’s Emmy-winning “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” Smith and Howle will also make the trip to the French Riviera to promote the show.

“Appearing at Mipcom for the first time as the newly integrated BBC Studios, we’re extremely proud to be represented by world class talent such as Richard Gere and Tom Rob Smith,” said Paul Dempsey, president, global markets, BBC Studios. “The compelling characters and outstanding script created by Tom Rob Smith has enticed a stellar cast.”

Sarah Lancashire, Sinéad Cusack, Paul Ready, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Danny Sapani, Joseph Mawle and Ciarán Hinds are also in “MotherFatherSon,” which will run to eight parts.

