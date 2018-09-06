Richard Gere’s BBC Series ‘MotherFatherSon’ Adds Ciaran Hinds, Elena Anaya (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ciaran Hinds will be in MotherFatherSon
CREDIT: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Ciaran Hinds and Elena Anaya have signed on for “MotherFatherSon,” the BBC series that will see Richard Gere star as a media baron in his first TV role in almost 30 years. Niamh Algar and Jessica Gunning have also landed roles in the drama, which is in production and will bow in 2019.

Gere plays Max, a U.S. media baron with outlets in London and around the world. Hinds, whose film work includes “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and TV credits include in “The Terror,” plays Walter, Max’s father. The character is seen in flashback and recurs throughout the series.

Spanish actress Elena Anaya starred in Pedro Almodovar’s “The Skin I Live In” and was Dr. Poison in “Wonderwoman.” She will play Sofia, Max’s second wife.

Helen McCrory has already been cast as Kathryn, a British heiress and Max’s first wife. Their 30 year-old son, Caden will be played by Billy Howle. Caden runs Max’s U.K. newspaper and is set to succeed his billionaire father, but his his self-destructive lifestyle spirals out of control, threatening the future of the family and their empire.

Niamh Algar, who will soon be seen in Channel 4 series “The Bisexual,” has joined the cast as a traumatized former soldier who bursts suddenly into Caden’s life. Another character who will have significant screentime with Caden, is Pam, a therapist played by Jessica Gunning (“Prime Suspect 1973”).

Shooting on “MotherFatherSon” is underway in and around London, with some filming on location in Spain. The eight-parter is produced by BBC production arm, BBC Studios, which will also handle international distribution.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • Haleigh Broucher plays the Veto Comp

    TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Edges Out 'America's Got Talent'

    Ciaran Hinds and Elena Anaya have signed on for “MotherFatherSon,” the BBC series that will see Richard Gere star as a media baron in his first TV role in almost 30 years. Niamh Algar and Jessica Gunning have also landed roles in the drama, which is in production and will bow in 2019. Gere plays […]

  • Newen Acquires Stakes in Dutch Outfit

    Newen Acquires Stakes in Dutch Outfit Pupkin, Danish Banner Nimbus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ciaran Hinds and Elena Anaya have signed on for “MotherFatherSon,” the BBC series that will see Richard Gere star as a media baron in his first TV role in almost 30 years. Niamh Algar and Jessica Gunning have also landed roles in the drama, which is in production and will bow in 2019. Gere plays […]

  • Nicole Kidman attends a premiere for

    TIFF 2018: The Ultimate Party Guide

    Ciaran Hinds and Elena Anaya have signed on for “MotherFatherSon,” the BBC series that will see Richard Gere star as a media baron in his first TV role in almost 30 years. Niamh Algar and Jessica Gunning have also landed roles in the drama, which is in production and will bow in 2019. Gere plays […]

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    BTS to Perform on 'America's Got Talent' Next Week

    Ciaran Hinds and Elena Anaya have signed on for “MotherFatherSon,” the BBC series that will see Richard Gere star as a media baron in his first TV role in almost 30 years. Niamh Algar and Jessica Gunning have also landed roles in the drama, which is in production and will bow in 2019. Gere plays […]

  • Leslie Moonves. Allen & Company Sun

    CBS Shares Fluctuate After Report of Possible Moonves Exit

    Ciaran Hinds and Elena Anaya have signed on for “MotherFatherSon,” the BBC series that will see Richard Gere star as a media baron in his first TV role in almost 30 years. Niamh Algar and Jessica Gunning have also landed roles in the drama, which is in production and will bow in 2019. Gere plays […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad