Richard Gere’s BBC Series ‘MotherFatherSon’ Adds Ciaran Hinds, Elena Anaya (EXCLUSIVE)

Ciaran Hinds and Elena Anaya have signed on for “MotherFatherSon,” the BBC series that will see Richard Gere star as a media baron in his first TV role in almost 30 years. Niamh Algar and Jessica Gunning have also landed roles in the drama, which is in production and will bow in 2019.

Gere plays Max, a U.S. media baron with outlets in London and around the world. Hinds, whose film work includes “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and TV credits include in “The Terror,” plays Walter, Max’s father. The character is seen in flashback and recurs throughout the series.

Spanish actress Elena Anaya starred in Pedro Almodovar’s “The Skin I Live In” and was Dr. Poison in “Wonderwoman.” She will play Sofia, Max’s second wife.

Helen McCrory has already been cast as Kathryn, a British heiress and Max’s first wife. Their 30 year-old son, Caden will be played by Billy Howle. Caden runs Max’s U.K. newspaper and is set to succeed his billionaire father, but his his self-destructive lifestyle spirals out of control, threatening the future of the family and their empire.

Niamh Algar, who will soon be seen in Channel 4 series “The Bisexual,” has joined the cast as a traumatized former soldier who bursts suddenly into Caden’s life. Another character who will have significant screentime with Caden, is Pam, a therapist played by Jessica Gunning (“Prime Suspect 1973”).

Shooting on “MotherFatherSon” is underway in and around London, with some filming on location in Spain. The eight-parter is produced by BBC production arm, BBC Studios, which will also handle international distribution.