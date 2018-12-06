Richard Gere to Star in Apple Remake of Israeli Series ‘Nevelot’

Apple is close to ordering an American adaptation of the Israeli drama series “Nevelot.”

Richard Gere is attached to star in the project, which concerns two elderly Vietnam vets and best friends who find their monotonous lives upended when a woman they both loved fifty years ago is killed by a car. Their lifelong regrets and secrets collide with their resentment of today’s self-absorbed millennials, and an act of self-defense snowballs into a tragic series of events.

The series would be written by Howard Gordon, who would also executive produce along with Warren Leight, Gere, Dror Sabo, Lee Yardeni, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Yoram Mokady, and Mirit Toovi. Gordon and Leight would serve as co-showrunners. The project hails from Fox 21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, and Keshet Studios. Should it go to series, it would be for an eight-episode first season.

Both Gordon and Leight have experience with American adaptations of Israeli shows. Gordon developed and executive produces the Showtime drama “Homeland,” while Leight was the executive producer and showrunner on HBO’s “In Treatment.”

“Nevelot” was created by Sabo with Daphna Levin and Yardeni and was based on Yoram Kaniuk’s novel of the same name. It was produced for the Israeli cable network HOT.

The deal with Apple was brokered by WME on behalf of Keshet Studios, Gordon, Gere, and Leight.