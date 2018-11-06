‘Reverie’ Canceled by NBC

NBC has canceled “Reverie.”

Starring Sarah Shahi, the drama series premiered in May and ran through August — over the summer stretch when viewership levels are lower than they are during the Nielsen season.

“Reverie” landed a series order last year. It hailed from hails from writer Mickey Fisher, who created Halle Berry’s former CBS series “Extant.” Fisher served as executive producer with Justin Falvey and Daryl Frank of Amblin TV, and Brooklyn Weaver. Jaume Collet-Serra, directed the pilot, and also executive produced. Universal Television was the studio. Shahi starred as a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences.

In Nielsen live plus same day numbers, the series averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.1 million viewers.