‘Rescue 911’ Reboot With Live Twist in the Works, William Shatner Returning as Host (EXCLUSIVE)

“Rescue 911” could be returning to the airwaves.

Variety has learned exclusively that a reboot of the classic series is currently in the works. However, unlike the original show, this new weekly, two-hour format would offer a live look at first responders taking real emergency calls every week. Original series host William Shatner would return to host the new series, with the veteran actor joining a panel made up of actual fire fighters, EMTs, and police personnel discussing the emergency calls in real time.

Shatner, Craig Piligian, Anthony Zuiker, and Jason Hervey will executive produce, with the latter three having created the reboot. CBS Television Studios is developing the project. No network is currently attached, but an individual with knowledge of the project says that it has generated significant interest in the marketplace already.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Zuiker, who famously created the “CSI” franchise at CBS. Piligian previously co-executive produced the long-running CBS reality series “Survivor” and has also produced shows like “American Chopper,” “Dirty Jobs,” and “Street Outlaws.” Hervey is primarily known for his acting work but has also produced shows like “Confessions of a Teen Idol,” “See Dad Run,” and “Hardcore Pawn: Chicago.”

The original “Rescue 911” ran from 1989-1996 on CBS for seven seasons. The series featured reenactments of real emergency calls, occasionally mixing in real footage. The show was very highly-rated during its run and multiple international versions were produced.

News of the development of the series comes after A&E has found great success with its series “Live PD.” That show follows police officers on patrol in real time in communities across America using dash cam footage as well as fixed and handheld cameras. A&E recently ordered an additional 150 episodes of “Live PD,” meaning the show will run through at least 2019 with 293 episodes commissioned to date.