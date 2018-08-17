Renee Zellweger to Star in Netflix Drama Series ‘What/If’

Netflix has given a 10-episode order to drama series “What/If” toplined by Renee Zellweger.

The series revolves around “the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things,” per Netflix. The project hails from showrunner Mike Kelley (“Revenge”) and Robert Zemeckis for Warner Bros. TV. The concept calls for each season to tackle a different morality tale “inspired by culturally consequential source material,” per Netflix.

Kelley created the series and will serve as writer and exec producer along with Zemeckis, Melissa Loy, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven, and Jack Rapke. Jackie Levine of Zemeckis’ Compari Entertainment banner will serve as co-exec producer.

Zellweger is an Oscar winner for 2003’s “Cold Mountain.” She was also Oscar-nommed for 2002’s “Chicago” and 2001’s “Bridget Jones’ Diary.”

Kelley is coming off a four-season run of the ABC drama “Revenge,” which ran from 2011-2015. He also created the critically praised 2008 CBS drama “Swingtown.”