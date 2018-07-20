Listen: ‘Good Fight’ Creators Michelle and Robert King on How Trump ‘Infected’ the Show

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michelle Robert King Remote Controlled Podcast
CREDIT: Tammy Perez/ATX Festival

Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera.

In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum talks with Michelle and Robert King, the creators of CBS’s legal drama “The Good Fight,” which wrapped its second season in May and will return for a third run in 2019.

Listen to this week’s podcast for free below and at Apple Podcasts:

A spinoff of the hit series “The Good Wife,” the show continues the story of Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart, who is adapting to the environment at a new law firm after losing her life savings. The show doesn’t shy away from touching on current events — especially when it comes to controversial actions made by Donald Trump’s administration. But according to Robert King, Trump was not initially supposed to be a focus of the second season.

“We started the season saying we would not talk about Trump at all or the current administration — that it would be an optimistic season,” he said. “Our worry — not even to be good little boys and girls — but because the current administration was infecting so much of the culture, it felt like people were tired of it. And then that didn’t work out.”

Related

“You go in the writers room and then suddenly if that’s the only thing anyone can talk about, it has to be on the page,” Michelle King added.

The showrunners decided to reflect what Robert King called the “infecting” effect the Trump administration has had on American society in Diane’s disillusioned psychology.

“Part of Diane’s problem is how much of the culture is infected with how hard it is to get away from it, and that became the subject,” Robert King said. “You’re not so much the substance — although there was some of that — of it, but how it was infecting the culture.”

Though in the past, the showrunners have made an effort to critique both Democrats and Republicans in their political story lines, Robert King admitted the current divisiveness between parties in the country has made it difficult to avoid picking a side.

“There’s an insanity that comes with that much partisanship, and the difficulty was it would not really be honest to point the finger so much at the Democratic side, just because the Democrats were sort of out of power,” Robert King said. “It’s about how someone like Diane — who comes from a liberal family — how does she handle it in a country that she feels is going insane?”

The pair also discussed Diane’s Season 2 dabbling in drugs. In order to make it believable for her typically self-controlled character to indulge in narcotics, the creators said it was important to introduce drugs to Diane — and the audience — in small doses.

“She was so confused anyways, we liked the idea of then upping the ante — that now she doesn’t even know if it’s psychedelics or just the world is that off,” Michelle King said.

New episodes of “Remote Controlled” are available every Friday. Subscribe to “Remote Controlled” on iTunesStitcherSoundcloud or anywhere you download podcasts. You can find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

Let us know what you think of Variety’s podcasts! You can email us at podcasts@variety.com to offer comments, suggestions, and ideas for interview subjects you’d like to hear from. 

This conversation was recorded live at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, TX. (For information on how to attend next year’s festival, please visit atxfestival.com.)

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More TV

  • Glow Netflix Cosutmes

    'GLOW' Costume Designers on Revisiting the Flashy, Colorful '80s

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum talks with Michelle and Robert King, the creators of CBS’s legal drama “The Good Fight,” which wrapped its second season in May and will return for […]

  • 'Hammerhead' Takes Top Honors at New

    'Hammerhead' Takes Top Honors at New York Television Festival

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum talks with Michelle and Robert King, the creators of CBS’s legal drama “The Good Fight,” which wrapped its second season in May and will return for […]

  • Michelle Robert King Remote Controlled Podcast

    Listen: 'Good Fight' Creators Michelle and Robert King on How Trump 'Infected' the Show

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum talks with Michelle and Robert King, the creators of CBS’s legal drama “The Good Fight,” which wrapped its second season in May and will return for […]

  • Watch Pusha T Perform ‘Santeria’ With

    Watch Pusha T Perform ‘Santeria’ With 070 Shake and The Roots

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum talks with Michelle and Robert King, the creators of CBS’s legal drama “The Good Fight,” which wrapped its second season in May and will return for […]

  • Zachary Quinto In Search Of

    Zachary Quinto Talks 'Paying Homage' to Leonard Nimoy for 'In Search Of' Reboot

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum talks with Michelle and Robert King, the creators of CBS’s legal drama “The Good Fight,” which wrapped its second season in May and will return for […]

  • Trial & Error Review

    TV Ratings: 'Trial & Error' Sinks With Second Season Debut

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum talks with Michelle and Robert King, the creators of CBS’s legal drama “The Good Fight,” which wrapped its second season in May and will return for […]

  • ABC - More In Common

    ABC Hopes Feel-Good Series for Facebook About Americans Uniting Goes Viral

    Welcome to “Remote Controlled,” a podcast from Variety featuring the best and brightest in television, both in front of and behind the camera. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum talks with Michelle and Robert King, the creators of CBS’s legal drama “The Good Fight,” which wrapped its second season in May and will return for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad