'Rel' Premiere Adds 600,000 Viewers in Delayed Viewing

REL: Lil Rel Howery in REL on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Matt Salacuse/FOX
CREDIT: Matthew Salacuse/FOX

The series premiere of Fox’s multi-cam comedy “Rel” rose approximately 10% over its linear debut in the delayed viewing ratings.

Accord to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Rel” grew to a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers, compared to the 1.9 rating and 5.5 million viewers it drew on Sunday. That is Fox’s strongest three-day multi-platform audience since the Season 4 finale of “Empire” in May. According to Fox, “Rel” also delivered another 500,000 viewers on Twitter and YouTube as part of its early sampling.

Inspired by the life of “Get Out” star Lil Rel Howery,” Rel” stars Howery as a recently divorced husband and father who makes a fresh start on the West Side of Chicago. He does so with the help of his best friend and unfiltered sounding board, Brittany (Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore); his wayward younger brother, Nat (Jordan L. Jones); and his old-school dad (Sinbad). It will make its time period premiere on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Jerrod Carmichael, who starred with Howery on “The Carmichael Show,” executive produces along with Mike Scully, Josh Rabinowitz, and Kevin Barnett. Gerry Cohen directed the pilot.

