Emmys: Regina King Wins Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Netflix’s ‘Seven Seconds’

Regina King has been crowned lead actress in a limited series at the 2018 Emmy Awards, which were handed out Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

She triumphed over the competition, which included Jessica Biel for USA’s “The Sinner,” Laura Dern for HBO’s “The Tale,” Michelle Dockery for Netflix’s “Godless,” Edie Falco for NBC’s “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” and Sarah Paulson for FX’s “American Horror Story: Cult.”

Nicole Kidman won the trophy last year for HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

This win adds to King’s trophy collection; she already has two Emmys for supporting actress for ABC’s “American Crime.” King earned praise yet again for playing grieving mother Latrice Butler in Netflix’s limited series, which was canceled after one season.

“I wasn’t really expecting this but I am so gateful, TV Academy,” King said. She thanked Netflix “for creating an opportunity to tell a story, hold a mirror up to what’s going on today.”

Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the 70th annual Emmys. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” and “Godless” have fared well so far, as well as HBO’s “Barry,” with wins for Bill Hader and Henry Winkler.