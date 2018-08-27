Regina King Attached to Direct Drama in Development at ABC (EXCLUSIVE)

Regina King
CREDIT: David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

ABC is developing a drama series with Regina King attached to direct and executive produce, Variety has learned exclusively.

Currently titled “Warriors,” the one-hour project hails from Michael Narducci. It takes place in a Midwestern community where two friends–a semi-retired NFL player and an idealistic high school principal–will attempt to overcome their conflicting styles of teaching as they mentor a new generation and confront the long buried sins of their past.

Narducci would executive produce in addition to writing, with Michael J. McDonald also attached to executive produce along with King. ABC Studios will produce along with King’s Royal Ties and McDonald’s Stearns Castle. Narducci, McDonald, and King are all under overall deals with ABC Studios.

The project reunites McDonald and King, who previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed ABC series “American Crime.” King starred in that series with McDonald serving as an executive producer. Should “Warriors” move forward, it would mark King’s latest outing as a director. She has previously directed episodes of shows like “This Is Us,” “The Good Doctor,” “Shameless,” and “Greenleaf.” She also directed and executive produced last year’s ABC pilot “The Finest,” which followed five African-American sisters who all worked in law enforcement.

Narducci was previously the showrunner on the CW series “The Originals,” leaving that role last year for his two-year overall deal with ABC Studios. His other TV credits include “The Vampire Diaries,” “Medium,” and “The 4400.”

King is repped by ICM and Carrabino Management. Narducci is repped by Brant Rose Agency and Kinetic Management.

