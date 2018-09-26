You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ReFrame Calls for First-Ever Television ReFrame Stamp Submissions

ReFrame and IMDBPro are now accepting entries from broadcast television and streaming series for their first-ever television-focused ReFrame Stamp program.

ReFrame, a coalition of industry professionals founded by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute, first created the ReFrame Stamp earlier this year as part of a data initiative geared toward recognizing gender-balanced films and television shows. By using data from IMDBPro, ReFrame evaluates the gender parity of films and television shows based on a specific point system, which rewards female representation in eight different categories.

In order to receive a ReFrame Stamp, projects must earn points from at least four of the eight criteria put forth by the coalition, which include having a female lead actress, having a 50% female crew and having at least one female non-writing producer.

Previously, ReFrame and IMDPro have awarded 34 feature films with a ReFrame Stamp, the likes of which include “Girls Trip​​,” “Lady Bird​,” “The Post,” “​Wonder Woman,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Everything, Everything.”

As for television shows, ReFrame and IMDBPro will be accepting half-hour and one-hour television series and limited series (comedies and dramas) as well as television movies that have screened on premium cable, cable and streamers. Submissions must also be from between June 1, 2017 and May 31 per the Emmys calendar and documentary, reality, sports and news formats will not be considered at this time.

Television shows can be submitted here, and must be turned in by Oct. 10.

 

