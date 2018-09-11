Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, WME Team for Live Storytelling Event Tour

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reese Witherspoon
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a live touringlfeaturing storytelling from intersectional, intergenerational women to cities across North America.

Tickets for events in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale Sept. 28.

Customers interested in purchasing the presale tickets can register Sept. 10-16 at http://www.TogetherLive.com to receive an invitation along with the presale password to purchase tickets before the general public goes on sale Sept. 28.

Hello Sunshine x Together Live will feature  authors, thought leaders, musicians, comedians, celebrities and ordinary people sharing stories from their own lives. Confirmed participants include Reese Witherspoon, Brené Brown, Cheryl Strayed, Yara Shahidi, Ruthie Lindsey, Cleo Wade, Luvvie Ajayi, Abby Wambach, Glennon Doyle, Maysoon Zayid, Priya Parker, Melissa Villasenor, Nicole Byer and MILCK (Connie Lim). The Hello Sunshine x Together Live Tour will visit ten cities across the United States and Canada in an effort to cultivate a growing community of women whose experiences are as diverse as their backgrounds.

Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, WME’s head of worldwide literary, lectures and conference divisions, who will emcee the events, founded Together Live in 2016

“Hello Sunshine x Together Live forms the perfect partnership for our touring pilgrimage,” Walsh said. “We are traveling to local communities to share intersectional, intergenerational, open hearted stories, songs, and laughter (often through tears) to remind us that we are in this together. Especially during these divided times, authentic storytelling is our magic cure for finding connection and meaning.”

More TV

  • Cynthia Littleton and John LandgrafVariety Entertainment

    Listen: John Landgraf on Disney-Fox Deal and the Future of Television

    Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a live touringlfeaturing storytelling from intersectional, intergenerational women to cities across North America. Tickets for events in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale Sept. 28. Customers interested in purchasing the presale tickets can register […]

  • 'I Feel Bad' Team on 'Brainstorming

    'I Feel Bad' Team on 'Brainstorming About Their Own Lives' for Comedy

    Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a live touringlfeaturing storytelling from intersectional, intergenerational women to cities across North America. Tickets for events in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale Sept. 28. Customers interested in purchasing the presale tickets can register […]

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, WME Team for Live Storytelling Event Tour

    Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a live touringlfeaturing storytelling from intersectional, intergenerational women to cities across North America. Tickets for events in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale Sept. 28. Customers interested in purchasing the presale tickets can register […]

  • CW Set to Broadcast 2019 Critics'

    CW Set to Broadcast 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

    Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a live touringlfeaturing storytelling from intersectional, intergenerational women to cities across North America. Tickets for events in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale Sept. 28. Customers interested in purchasing the presale tickets can register […]

  • One Day At A Time, Vida

    Latina Speaking Roles Reach Historic High, While Female Roles Overall Dip, New Report Finds

    Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a live touringlfeaturing storytelling from intersectional, intergenerational women to cities across North America. Tickets for events in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale Sept. 28. Customers interested in purchasing the presale tickets can register […]

  • Gayle King Calls for CBS to

    Gayle King Calls for CBS to Release Results of Leslie Moonves Investigation

    Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a live touringlfeaturing storytelling from intersectional, intergenerational women to cities across North America. Tickets for events in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale Sept. 28. Customers interested in purchasing the presale tickets can register […]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    Jim Scuitto Joins CNN's Daytime Schedule

    Hello Sunshine and Together Live are partnering to bring a live touringlfeaturing storytelling from intersectional, intergenerational women to cities across North America. Tickets for events in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Toronto, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Minneapolis, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin will go on sale Sept. 28. Customers interested in purchasing the presale tickets can register […]

