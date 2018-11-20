Red Arrow Studios Inks Development Deal With Amit Cohen, Ron Leshem

Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S.

Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the internatonial market as part of a new scripted label. Headed by Daniel Amsel, the label will also develop projects from other writers.

“Amit and Ron are an incredibly talented duo with an outstanding track record, and we are thrilled to join forces with them in the development of multiple projects for the international marketplace,” said Carlo Dusi, EVP of commercial strategy, scripted, at Red Arrow Studios International.

“A partnership of this caliber truly underscores our ambition in the international scripted space, as we continue to solidify our position as a top-tier scripted studio with global reach,” added Dusi.

Leshem previously teamed with Amsel to write the teen drama “Euphoria,” which was recently picked up for a U.S. remake by HBO, starring the American actress and singer Zendaya. The show is being executive produced by Leshem, Drake and Future the Prince.

Cohen’s credits include the celebrated Israeli series “Kfulim” (“False Flag”), which aired in 127 countries.

“We share Red Arrow’s passion to create impactful, bold and compelling drama,” Cohen and Leshem said in a joint statement. “In this era of globalization, storytelling can help build bridges, so we are thrilled and privileged to collaborate with this outstanding world-leading group that distributes content in over 200 territories.”