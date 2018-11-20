×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Red Arrow Studios Inks Development Deal With Amit Cohen, Ron Leshem

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Canal Plus

Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S.

Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the internatonial market as part of a new scripted label. Headed by Daniel Amsel, the label will also develop projects from other writers.

“Amit and Ron are an incredibly talented duo with an outstanding track record, and we are thrilled to join forces with them in the development of multiple projects for the international marketplace,” said Carlo Dusi, EVP of commercial strategy, scripted, at Red Arrow Studios International.

“A partnership of this caliber truly underscores our ambition in the international scripted space, as we continue to solidify our position as a top-tier scripted studio with global reach,” added Dusi.

Leshem previously teamed with Amsel to write the teen drama “Euphoria,” which was recently picked up for a U.S. remake by HBO, starring the American actress and singer Zendaya. The show is being executive produced by Leshem, Drake and Future the Prince.

Cohen’s credits include the celebrated Israeli series “Kfulim” (“False Flag”), which aired in 127 countries.

“We share Red Arrow’s passion to create impactful, bold and compelling drama,” Cohen and Leshem said in a joint statement. “In this era of globalization, storytelling can help build bridges, so we are thrilled and privileged to collaborate with this outstanding world-leading group that distributes content in over 200 territories.”

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • Amazon Ceo Jeff Bezos Walks on

    Amazon Among Bidders for Fox Regional Sports Networks: Report

    Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S. Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the […]

  • Top Swedish Actresses Join Forces on

    Top Swedish Actresses Join Forces on Thriller Series 'Honour' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S. Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the […]

  • Nicole Kidman Variety Cover Story 3

    How Nicole Kidman and Her 'Work Husband' Lined Up Blossom Films' High-Powered Slate

    Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S. Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the […]

  • Red Arrow Signs Development Deal With

    Red Arrow Studios Inks Development Deal With Amit Cohen, Ron Leshem

    Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S. Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the […]

  • La Casa De Papel

    MipCancun: 14 Takes on a Booming Market

    Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S. Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the […]

  • Dolly PartonArtist Keynote 'Dolly Parton and

    Pink, Shawn Mendes, Chris Stapleton, More Join Grammy Tribute to Dolly Parton

    Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S. Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the […]

  • For their eighth fully animated feature,

    Honda Taps the Grinch, Football and 'Today' to Drive Sales

    Red Arrow Studios International has signed a development deal with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, the Israeli writers and producers behind the award-winning series “Ta Gordin” (“The Gordin Cell”), which was remade into “Allegiance” for NBC in the U.S. Under the long-term pact, Cohen and Leshem will develop multiple premium drama projects aimed at the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad