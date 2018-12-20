‘Ray Donovan’ Renewed by Showtime for Season 7

“Ray Donovan” has been renewed for a seventh season at Showtime.

Production of the new season is set to begin in spring, 2019 in New York. The season six finale is set to air on Showtime Jan. 13.

A Showtime production, “Ray Donovan” is executive produced by Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman. The series last year shifted location from Los Angeles to New York.

As season six of the drama series progresses, Ray’s (Liev Schreiber) journey in New York has been fueled by his subconscious need for help. After his life was saved by a Staten Island cop named Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi), Ray must navigate the complicated debts and emotions that grew out of that relationship while also trying to save the mayoral campaign of Anita Novak (Lola Glaudini), the favored candidate of Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon). On the family front, Mickey (Voight) is on a mission to hunt down Ray to seek revenge and Ray struggles to cope after Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) tells him that she must break away from her father and the havoc his life has brought.