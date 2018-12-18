‘Rashomon’ TV Series in the Works From Amblin Television

Amblin Television has acquired the rights to Akira Kurosawa’s acclaimed film “Rashomon” with plans to develop it as an anthology series.

Each season of the 10-episode series would focus on a singular event told from multiple points of view where each of the main characters provides a unique and different perspective of the event based on their specific and subjective point of view. Only by watching each of the episodes, and seeing the differing character’s perspectives, will the audience come away with the truth behind the mystery.

Amblin TV’s Co-Presidents, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, will executive produce along with Atmosphere’s Mark Canton and David Hopwood, with Leigh Ann Burton from Opus 7 also executive producing

“We couldn’t be more excited to adapt this extraordinary film as the foundation for a new dramatic mystery thriller series,” said Frank and Falvey. “It will explore the boundaries of truth and how different perspectives don’t often reveal the same reality” said Frank and Falvey. “We also couldn’t be happier to be in business with Mark, Leigh Ann, and David who are great producers and partners.”

“Rashomon” was originally released in 1950. It went on to win several major awards, including an honorary Oscar in 1952. It is frequently cited as one of the greatest films ever made, and has been often imitated and parodied.

“We can’t wait to dig in with Justin and Darryl and everyone at Amblin as we adapt this iconic title for television,” said Burton. “We feel this storytelling approach and the way it explores truth and reality is especially timely in today’s world” said Mark Canton of Atmosphere. “It has been an honor to work with the Kurosawa Estate, and to partner with Amblin Television and Mark Canton, to create a series inspired by “Rashomon,” written by Akira Kurosawa. I can think of no better way to introduce today’s television audience to the legacy of this brilliant and esteemed filmmaker.”

Amblin Television currently has nine series in various stages of production including “Bull” for CBS, “Roswell, New Mexico” for the CW, the adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s "The Haunting of Hill House” for Netflix, “Amazing Stories” for Apple, “Halo” for Showtime, “Cortes and Moctezuma” for Amazon, “Animaniacs” for Hulu, “Why We Hate,” for Discovery and pilot “Resident Alien” for

SYFY.

Some of Amblin Television’s previous credits include the Emmy Award-winning drama “The Americans” for FX, Emmy-nominated HBO movie "All The Way” starring Bryan Cranston, “Smash” for NBC, "Under the Dome” for CBS, "Falling Skies” for TNT, "The Borgias” and "The United States of Tara” for Showtime, "Las Vegas” for NBC, and the Rev Run and Justine Simmons family sitcom “All About the Washingtons” on Netflix.