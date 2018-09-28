Rashida Jones’ Le Train Train Productions Inks First-Look TV Pact With MRC

Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio.
Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.”
Jones also directed and produced through Le Train Train the new Netflix documentary “Quincy,” about her father, music legend Quincy Jones.
McCormack is set to direct and produce the feature “Angry Bill,” targeted for next year.
MRC’s active TV slate includes Netflix’s “House of Cards” and “Ozark” and Starz’s “Counterpart.”
Jones is with UTA and the law firm of Schreck Rose. McCormack is repped by UTA and Paul Hastings.
Popular on Variety
Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'
Who Should Play James Bond Next?
Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2
Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video
Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'
Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'
Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'
'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'
Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement
Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio. Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.” Jones […]
Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio. Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.” Jones […]
Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio. Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.” Jones […]
Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio. Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.” Jones […]
Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio. Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.” Jones […]
Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio. Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.” Jones […]
Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio. Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.” Jones […]