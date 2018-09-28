You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rashida Jones' Le Train Train Productions Inks First-Look TV Pact With MRC

Cynthia Littleton

Rashida Jones
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Rashida Jones has planted her flag with MRC, setting up a first-look TV development pact with the indie studio.

Jones and her producing partner, Will McCormack, will develop projects for MRC through their Le Train Train production banner. The pair at present are exec producers on TNT’s “Claws” and the Jones starrer “Angie Tribeca.”

Jones also directed and produced through Le Train Train the new Netflix documentary “Quincy,” about her father, music legend Quincy Jones.

McCormack is set to direct and produce the feature “Angry Bill,” targeted for next year.

MRC’s active TV slate includes Netflix’s “House of Cards” and “Ozark” and Starz’s “Counterpart.”

Jones is with UTA and the law firm of Schreck Rose. McCormack is repped by UTA and Paul Hastings.

