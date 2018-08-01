Rashida Jones to Direct Quincy Jones Documentary for Netflix

Netflix is keeping it all in the family for its new documentary on Quincy Jones, directed by Alan Hicks and the jazz musician’s daughter Rashida Jones. The streaming giant announced Wednesday that the doc, titled “Quincy,” will debut on Netflix Sept. 21.

“Quincy” will explore Quincy Jones’ life and career through a combination of modern day and archival footage, highlighting his musical evolution as a trumpeter, producer, conductor, composer, and arranger.

“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation,” Rashida Jones said. “He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.”

The film will look into the mentorship relationships Quincy Jones has formed over the years with fellow musicians and members of the entertainment industry, such as Lesley Gore, Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, and Will Smith.

In addition to his musical ventures, the footage will document Quincy Jones’ work in film and television as well, as producer of films like “The Color Purple” and composer for the TV series “Roots.”

“It’s a rare opportunity to be able to present the definitive story of someone who has for over seven decades, not just influenced, but altered the course of culture,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of original documentaries for Netflix. “Combining his God given creative gift with a near maniacal work ethic, Quincy Jones has done just that, marshalling every expression of the arts to their full potency resulting in everything from ‘Thriller’ to The Color Purple.'”