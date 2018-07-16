‘Ransom’ Renewed by CBS for Season 3

CBS and Canadian broadcaster Global have renewed Ransom for a third season.

Production on the new season is set to begin in October. As with past seasons, CBS will be the U.S. home for the series, with Global broadcasting the show in Canada.

CBS for two seasons has scheduled “Ransom” on Saturday nights, where original sscripted programming is rarely seen on broadcast. As an international acquisition, however, “Ransom” provides a low-cost programming option for CBS at a time when reruns perform increasingly poorly against the wealth of viewing options available on streaming and cable, and broadasters are under pressure to actively program year-round.

“Ransom” was created by David Vainola and Frank Spotnitz. It is a Canada-Hungary treaty co-production, produced by Entertainment One (eOne) with executive producers Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny of Sienna Films and Spotnitz for Big Light Productions.

Valerie Pechels and Odile McDonald of Wildcats Productions will executive produce with Daniel Kresmery and György Rajnai of Korda Studios co-producing. The series was developed in association with Corus Entertainment Inc., with the participation from the Canada Media Fund, and produced with the financial assistance of the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. eOne controls worldwide rights to the series.