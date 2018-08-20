‘Random Acts of Flyness’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has renewed “Random Acts of Flyness” for a second season, the premium cabler announced Monday.

From artist Terence Nance, the series kicked off its six-episode season on Aug. 3. The show explores evergreen cultural idioms such as patriarchy, white supremacy and sensuality.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response to ‘Random Acts of Flyness’ – it’s struck such a powerful chord with our viewers,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming.. “We’re thrilled to bring Terence and his team back for a second season of this provocative, remarkable series.”

A fluid, stream-of-consciousness response to the contemporary American mediascape, the show features a handful of interconnected vignettes in each episode, showcasing an ensemble cast of emerging and established talent. The show is a mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation. Nance and his collaborators weave together such themes as ancestral trauma, history, death, the singularity, romance and more.

Season 1 was created, written, and directed by Terence Nance. Nance also executive produced along with Tamir Muhammad, Jamund Washington, Kishori Rajan, Kelley Robins Hicks, Chanelle Aponte Pearson, Ravi Nandan and John Hodges. Writers and directors for Season 1 include: Frances Bodomo, Mariama Diallo, Shaka King, Darius Clark Monroe, Nelson Nance, Naima Ramos-Chapman and Jamund Washington. MVMT produced the series in association with A24.