‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Angels in America’ Among TV and Theater Artios Award Nominees

Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” HBO’s “Barry,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and CBS’ “Young Sheldon” are among the TV nominees for the 34th annual Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America.

On the legit side, “The Boys in the Band,” “Lobby Hero” and “Angels in America” were among the productions recognized.

The Artios kudos will be handed out on Jan. 31 in simultaneous ceremonies held in Beverly Hills and New York.

The casting team behind shows such as “American Horror Story,” “Glee,” and “Supernatural” will be honored. Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting will receive the Hoyt Bowers Award for their outstanding contribution to the casting profession.

“It has been an exceptional year on stage and screen,” said Russell Boast, CSA president in announcing the first wave of Artios nominations. Nominees for feature film will be unveiled early next year.

CSA members submitted nominees that met eligibility requirements for projects that were aired, released or performed from June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018.

Here is the full list of television, theatre, short form series and short film nominees:

Related 'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk: Season 3 Will Feature About 50/50 Male/Female Contestants Netflix Books Star Chef Faceoff 'The Final Table,' Traveling Magic Show 'Death by Magic'

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“Atypical” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate), Rachel Dill (Associate)

“Barry” – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate

“GLOW” – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Jeanie Bacharach, Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate) Betsy Fippinger (Associate)

“Young Sheldon” – Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Peter Pappas

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

“Claws” – Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Jenn Presser, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

“Ozark” – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), John Ort (Associate)

“The Chi” – Carmen Cuba, Christal Karge (Location Casting), Marisa Ross (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate), Jenn Noyes (Associate)

“The Deuce” – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

“The Looming Tower” – Avy Kaufman

Television Series Comedy

“Atlanta” – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

“Better Things” – Felicia Fasano, Tara Nostramo (Associate)

“Dear White People” – Kim Coleman

“Grace and Frankie” – Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)

“Insecure” – Victoria Thomas

Television Series Drama

“Game of Thrones” – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

“The Americans” – Rori Bergman, Dayna Katz (Associate)

“The Crown” – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“This Is Us” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

Limited Series

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” – Nicole Daniels, Courtney Bright

“Black Mirror” – Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Additional U.S. Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)

“Godless” – Ellen Lewis, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Rene Haynes (Native American Casting, Helen Geier (Location Casting), Kate Sprance (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

“Patrick Melrose” – Nina Gold

“The Sinner” – Cami Patton, Jennifer Lare, Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein, Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Blair Foster (Associate)

Film – Non Theatrical Release

“Fahrenheit 451” – Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“Flint” – Susan Edelman

“Menendez: Blood Brothers” – Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Sherie Hernandez (Associate)

“The Kissing Booth” – Gary M. Zuckerbrod, Mito Skellern (Location Casting)

“Paterno” – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

Live Television Performance, Variety or Sketch Comedy

“A Christmas Story Live” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rachel Hoffman, Rachel Dill (Associate)

“Drunk History” – Melissa DeLizia

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“Nickelodeon’s Sizzling Summer Camp Special” – Julie Rose, Ann Maney, Lindsay Klein (Associate)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” – David Rubin, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

“Alexa & Katie” – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

“Andi Mack” – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)

“Fuller House” – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)

“School of Rock” – Suzanne Goddard-Smythe

Television Animation

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton-Barson

“Bob’s Burgers” – Julie Ashton-Barson

“Boss Baby” – Ania O’Hare

“Rick and Morty” – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

“SpongeBob Squarepants” – Gene Vassilaros

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On” – Ania O’Hare, Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

Reality Series

“Born This Way” – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper

“Project Runway” – Sasha Alpert

“Queer Eye” – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Beyhan Oguz

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte

“The Voice” – Michelle McNulty

Short Film

“Akeda” – Becky Silverman, Lisa Zambetti

“Emergency” – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

“Lucy in the Sky” – Jen Rudin

“The Lost” – Matthew Lessall

“The Zim” – Jessica Sherman

Short Form Series

“I Love Bekka & Lucy” – Angela Terry, Barbara Stordahl, Lisa Bourne

“Overdue” – Sherrie Henderson, Vanessa Knight (Associate)

“Relationship Status” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

“The Off Season” – Shayna Sherwood, Nickole Doro

“Zac & Mia” – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

New York Broadway Theatre – Comedy or Drama

“1984” – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini (Associate)

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” – Jim Carnahan

“Junk” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“Meteor Shower” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“The Parisian Woman” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

“Escape to Margaritaville” – Rachel Hoffman

“Frozen” – Bernard Telsey, Rachel Hoffman, Cesar A. Rocha

“Mean Girls” – Bethany Knox

“Prince of Broadway” – Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Comedy or Drama

“The Boys in the Band” – David Caparelliotis

“Angels in America” – Jim Carnahan

“Lobby Hero” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

“Children of a Lesser God” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell, Bernard Telsey

“M Butterfly” – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Musical

“Carousel” – Bernard Telsey, Craig Burns

“My Fair Lady” – Bernard Telsey, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“Once On This Island” – Craig Burns

New York Broadway Theatre – Comedy or Musical

“A Letter to Harvey Milk” – Stephanie Klapper

“Jerry Springer – The Opera” – Rebecca Scholl, Cesar A. Rocha

“Jersey Boys” – Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

“KPOP” – Henry Russell Bergstein

“Our Lady of 121st Street” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“The Sting” – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph (Associate)

“School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play” – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

New York Theatre – Drama

“Animal” – Lauren Port

“At Home at the Zoo” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“Hangman” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

“Jesus Hopped the A Train” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“Transfers” – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

Regional Theatre

“12 Angry Men” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Actually” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Adam Caldwell

“Angels in America” – Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)

“The Cake” – Karyn Casl

“The Graduate” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

Los Angeles Theatre

“Belleville” – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

“Henry IV” – Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)

“Our Town” – Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

“Significant Other” – Phyllis Schuringa

“The Pride” – Eric Souliere

Special Theatrical Performance

“Assassins” – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

“Candide” – Rachel Hoffman

“In the Heights” – Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl

“Mamma Mia!” – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“West Side Story In Concert” – Stephanie Klapper

Theatre Tours

“Bright Star” – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Michael Donovan, Howie Cherpakov, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Hamilton” – Bethany Knox

“School of Rock” – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

“The Color Purple” – Rebecca Scholl

“The Humans” – Carrie Gardner

“Waitress” – Patrick Goodwin

(Pictured: “Queer Eye”)