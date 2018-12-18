×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot in Development at Bravo (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Queer as Folk UK Version
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

A new version of “Queer as Folk” is currently in the works at BravoVariety has learned exclusively.

Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original UK series, is onboard the new project as an executive producer. Stephen Dunn is attached to write and executive produce. Nicola Shindler of Red Productions, who executive produced the original show, will also executive produce along with Lee Eisenberg of Quantity Entertainment. Digital Rights Group will also produce. Emily Brecht of Quantity is co-executive producing. Universal Cable Productions is the studio.

The original “Queer as Folk” ran for 10 episodes between 1999 and 2000 in the UK. It starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam, and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester. A North American remake was then launched in 2000 on the Canadian cable channel Showcase and the American channel Showtime. That series, set in Pittsburgh, ran for five seasons and starred Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige, and Scott Lowell.

The new version of the show will feature entirely new characters in a new setting.  It is described as a modern take on the original British series that centers on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy.

Related

In addition to creating “Queer as Folk,” Davies recently served as writer and executive producer on the BBC-Amazon miniseries “A Very English Scandal” starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. The show received three Golden Globe nominations, including best limited series.

Dunn is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Hansen Jacobson. Davies and Shindler are repped by WME, with Davies also being repped by The Agency in the UK. Eisenberg is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Sloane Offer.

Bravo most recently launched the scripted series “Dirty John” starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, based on the articles and true crime podcast of the same name. The third episode of the show, which aired last week, became the highest-rated scripted telecast in network history when delayed viewing was added. The show has also risen over 100% in Live+3 in all key demos for back-to-back weeks.

The NBCUniversal cable network also airs a range of unscripted programming, including “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” and the “Million Dollar Listing” and “Real Housewives” franchises.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More TV

  • Queer as Folk UK Version

    'Queer as Folk' Reboot in Development at Bravo (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new version of “Queer as Folk” is currently in the works at Bravo, Variety has learned exclusively. Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original UK series, is onboard the new project as an executive producer. Stephen Dunn is attached to write and executive produce. Nicola Shindler of Red Productions, who executive produced the original [...]

  • Penny Marshall Dead

    Hollywood Pays Tribute to 'Trailblazer,' 'Pioneer' Penny Marshall

    Stars across Hollywood are mourning Penny Marshall, who died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, Variety has confirmed. The “Laverne & Shirley” star was 75. Marshall first rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio in the hit ABC series “Laverne & Shirley” before going on to become the first woman to [...]

  • Rashomon

    'Rashomon' TV Series in the Works From Amblin Television

    Amblin Television has acquired the rights to Akira Kurosawa’s acclaimed film “Rashomon” with plans to develop it as an anthology series. Each season of the 10-episode series would focus on a singular event told from multiple points of view where each of the main characters provides a unique and different perspective of the event based [...]

  • Timothy Simons

    'Veep' Star Timothy Simons to Develop Assisted-Suicide Comedy at HBO

    Timothy Simons is staying in business with HBO. Variety has learned that the “Veep” star is developing a half-hour comedy at the premium cabler titled “Exit Plans.” In the series, when assisted suicide is legalized in 2019, a man from California opens a small business helping people transition into death peacefully while struggling to keep ahold of [...]

  • Tucker Carlson

    Tucker Carlson Comes Under Advertiser Scrutiny After Immigration Remarks

    A group of advertisers say they are pulling their commercials from Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” after remarks he made last week about immigration. The passel of sponsors includes SmileDirectClub, Nautilus Inc’s Bowflex,  Ancestry.com, NerdWallet, Indeed.com and Pacific Life Insurance. Carlson sparked the controversy during last Thursday’s broadcast, [...]

  • George Takei

    'The Terror' Season 2 Adds George Takei as Series Regular, Consultant

    George Takei has boarded “The Terror” Season 2 both as a series regular and consultant. The second season of the AMC anthology series takes place during World War II and is set, in part, in a Japanese-American internment camp. Takei himself was imprisoned in two such internment camps when he was a child. As a consultant, [...]

  • Penny Marshall Obit Dead

    Penny Marshall, 'Laverne & Shirley' Star, Director, Dies at 75

    Penny Marshall, who starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley” and then became a successful director, died on Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, Variety has confirmed. She was 75. Marshall was the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad