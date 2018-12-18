‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot in Development at Bravo (EXCLUSIVE)

A new version of “Queer as Folk” is currently in the works at Bravo, Variety has learned exclusively.

Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original UK series, is onboard the new project as an executive producer. Stephen Dunn is attached to write and executive produce. Nicola Shindler of Red Productions, who executive produced the original show, will also executive produce along with Lee Eisenberg of Quantity Entertainment. Digital Rights Group will also produce. Emily Brecht of Quantity is co-executive producing. Universal Cable Productions is the studio.

The original “Queer as Folk” ran for 10 episodes between 1999 and 2000 in the UK. It starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam, and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester. A North American remake was then launched in 2000 on the Canadian cable channel Showcase and the American channel Showtime. That series, set in Pittsburgh, ran for five seasons and starred Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige, and Scott Lowell.

The new version of the show will feature entirely new characters in a new setting. It is described as a modern take on the original British series that centers on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy.

In addition to creating “Queer as Folk,” Davies recently served as writer and executive producer on the BBC-Amazon miniseries “A Very English Scandal” starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. The show received three Golden Globe nominations, including best limited series.

Dunn is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Hansen Jacobson. Davies and Shindler are repped by WME, with Davies also being repped by The Agency in the UK. Eisenberg is repped by WME, Mosaic, and Sloane Offer.

Bravo most recently launched the scripted series “Dirty John” starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, based on the articles and true crime podcast of the same name. The third episode of the show, which aired last week, became the highest-rated scripted telecast in network history when delayed viewing was added. The show has also risen over 100% in Live+3 in all key demos for back-to-back weeks.

The NBCUniversal cable network also airs a range of unscripted programming, including “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” and the “Million Dollar Listing” and “Real Housewives” franchises.