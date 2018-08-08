‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed for Season 4 at OWN, Anthony Sparks Named Showrunner

“Queen Sugar” has been renewed for a fourth season at OWN, the cable network announced Wednesday.

The renewal comes ahead of the third season finale on Aug. 22. In addition, series co-executive producer Anthony Sparks will take over as showrunner and executive producer on Season 4. Sparks television writing credits include “Undercovers,” “Lincoln Heights,” “The District,” and “The Blacklist.” Previously, Sparks was a cast member of Broadway hit “Stomp.”

Season 3 is produced for OWN by Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay created the series and executive produces along with Oprah Winfrey, Kat Candler and Paul Garnes. Candler is also the showrunner on Season 3. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile.

“Under Ava’s creative vision and leadership, ‘Queen Sugar’ continues to earn a well-deserved reputation for depicting nuanced characters, rich storylines and establishing an inclusive team that inspires and ignites much needed conversations about our society today,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN. “We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can’t wait for more of the Bordelon family in season four.”

The series stars Kofi Siriboe, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Nicholas Ashe, Dondré T. Whitfield, Bianca Lawson, and Henry G. Sanders. Timon Kyle Durrett guest stars. Following a creative initiative established at the series’ outset, DuVernay assembled an all-female directing team that will continue in the new season.