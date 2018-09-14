‘Queen of the World’ Documentary to Go Global With Drive (EXCLUSIVE)

Drive has landed the international rights to “Queen of the World,” the upcoming ITV documentary about Queen Elizabeth’s role on the world stage.

The two-parter will look at the Commonwealth – the international group of nations that were formerly part of the British Empire – and how it has been a central focus and passion throughout the Queen’s life. It will feature behind-the-scenes moments with the British monarch and other royals, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

Oxford Films is making the documentary, having made previous factual shows about the royals including “Our Queen at 90” and “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.”

Interest in the British royals is high in the wake of the recent marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The pair are about to embark on a Commonwealth tour. The Netflix series ‘The Crown’ has also spurred interest in the royals.

“The Queen is the most well-traveled monarch in history and it’s been fascinating to see how she has passed on her experience to the younger generations of the royal family,” said Nicolas Kent, creative director for Oxford Films. “With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about to embark on their first Commonwealth Tour to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific exactly sixty-five years after the Queen’s first Commonwealth Tour, this series could not be more timely.”

Boutique U.K. distributor Drive will sell it globally, having previously sold other shows from the same producer. Joint managing director Lilla Hurst said the “privileged access that Oxford Films have been given to the Royal Family in this series will no doubt attract much interest from channels across the globe.”

HBO has already acquired the documentary for the U.S.