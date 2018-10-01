‘Queen of the South’ Renewed for Season 4 at USA Network With New Showrunners

“Queen of the South” has been renewed for a fourth season at USA Network.

In addition, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato have been promoted to co-showrunners and executive producers on the drama series, taking over for Natalie Chaidez. Rodriguez previously served as co-executive producer and has been part of the show’s writing staff since Season 2. Lobato previously served as supervising producer and has been part of the writing staff since Season 1.

“After 2 incredible years working with USA Network at the helm of ‘Queen of the South,’ I’m moving on to develop my own projects full-time with my friends at Fox and Fox 21 Television Studios,” Chaidez said. “I will miss the ‘QOTS’ familia and fans, but I am proud to pass along the baton and champion the growth of co-showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato.”

Based on the book “La Reina Del Sur” by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, “Queen of the South” follows Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 3, Teresa strikes out on her own, determined to build a new empire for herself. But as enemies old and new close in, she realizes that being Queen will require more work and more sacrifice than she ever imagined. The series is executive produced by David T. Friendly and Chaidez along with Rodriguez and Lobato. The series is a co-production between Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions.