Queen Latifah, Electus Partner on Female Comedian Travel Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Queen Latifah and Electus are teaming up to develop a travel documentary series, Variety has learned exclusively.

Latifah will executive produce via her Flavor Unit Entertainment banner, with Flavor Unit’s Shakim Compere also executive producing. Chris Grant and Drew Buckley will executive produce for Electus, with Allison Mandell Hudson and Randi Michel also executive producing.

“There are so many funny, brilliant women in this industry, and – with plenty of successful male-driven travel series out there – a comedic docu-series about sisterhood and adventure is just the type of uncharted territory we want to plant our flag in,” Latifah said. “I’m so excited to develop a show that not only elevates and highlights female comedians, but also brings them together for an amazing time that will also be a trip for viewers.”

The series, which is currently titled “Friends in Strange Places,” will highlight the global adventures of female comedians and their famous friends. Each episode will document the international travels and escapades of a pair of female stars.

“This creative provides a hilarious, unique and personal look at the power of female friendships, and we can’t imagine a more ideal partner, and consummate dynamo, than Queen Latifah and her incredible team at Flavor Unit,” Grant and Buckley said. “We’re excited to take out to the marketplace a project that brings such a fresh perspective.”