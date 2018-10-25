TV News Roundup: ‘Queen America’ Teaser With Catherine Zeta-Jones Drops on Facebook (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Facebook Watch’s “Queen America” drops a teaser and Netflix’s “F Is for Family” announces the Season 3 premiere date.

FIRST LOOKS

Facebook Watch’s “Queen America” has released a teaser clip ahead of its Nov. 21 premiere. The weekly 10-episode series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as a renowned and ruthless pageant coach whose reputation is put in jeopardy when she takes on an unpolished client (Belle Shouse). Watch the clip below:

DATES

Netflix’s “F Is for Family” returns for Season 3 on Nov. 30. Created by comedian Bill Burr and Michael Price, the animated series follows the Murphy family during the 1970s, an era with less political correctness and more indoor smoking. It is produced by Gaumont International Television and Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Television.

SiriusXM announced that Dan Abrams will host an exclusive show for the radio company called “The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets the Law.” It will air beginning on Oct. 29, on P.O.T.U.S. channel 124 at 2 p.m. ET/PT. Abrams will analyze the biggest news stories of the day from a legal perspective, with a team of specialists including former federal prosecutors and other high-profile experts. The program will also feature one-on-one interviews with top newsmakers, panel discussions, and listener calls.

RATINGS

“Modern Family” ticked up in adults 18-49 this week with the reveal that a character would be killed off on the ABC comedy series. The show averaged a 1.2 rating and 5.2 million viewers, up approximately 13% in the key demo from last week’s episode.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Entertainment One has appointed Clemens Dornemann to the role of senior vice president of corporate development and strategy. Based in Los Angeles, Dornemann’s role is to champion growth strategies and new business development for eOne. He will be responsible for deal execution and will work with senior business leaders across the company to identify and analyze opportunities for strategic fit and value creation. His scope includes acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and investments across family and brands, music, film, television and digital media and in both domestic and international markets. He will also support efforts to manage and execute on key initiatives and priorities across eOne on a global basis.

INITIATIVES

CBS announced its four participants for the 2018-2019 Directors Initiative. In its eighth year, the initiative allows experienced directors to gain access to showrunners, executives, managers and agents, and the opportunity to shadow CBS Television Network and CBS Television Studio shows throughout the year. The program helps directors develop strategic objectives aimed at cultivating relationships with industry professionals that are essential to getting hired. The participants this year are Lionel Coleman, Cellin Gluck, Anne Hamilton, and Heather Tom.

AWARD SHOWS

The 13th annual NBCUniversal Short Film Festival on Wednesday honored six finalist films and handed out awards in nine categories. The LGBTQ short film “Masks,” about a closeted Persian woman who survives a mass shooting and “Monday,” which featured an Asian American character, swept the major award categories. Collectively they won six of the nine awards. Another LGBTQ film “Rani,” about a Pakistani trans woman, earned the Outstanding Writer Award.