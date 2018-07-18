QC Entertainment, Endeavor Content Develop ‘Genius’ Young Adult Novels as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Leopoldo Gout Genius The Game
“Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman” producer QC Entertainment and Endeavor Content have concocted a “Genius” idea. The production companies are teaming to develop a TV series based on young adult novels by Leopoldo Gout.

Gout will write the pilot, which focuses on a group of prodigal children from around the world who are brought together to participate in a game that soon becomes more than it seems, sowing the seeds of revolution. The project has yet to be set up at a

“Genius” marks the first television endeavor from QC, which has produced films including 2017’s “Get Out” and Spike Lee’s upcoming “BlacKkKlansman,” which won the Grand Prix award in May Cannes Film Festival.

” ‘Genius’ is the combination of compelling characters and a story that profoundly resonates with audiences, which we’ve been looking to make as our first television series,” said QC partners Sean McKittrick, Ray Mansfield and Edward H. Hamm Jr.

Gout has published two books so far in the “Genius” series. The first, titled “Genius: The Game and Genius: Con,” kicked off the saga in summer 2016, the second debuted in summer 2017, and the latest installment, “Genius: The Revolution,” will be released in August.

“I was raised by a single mother in Mexico City, and it was always important to me that the first books I wrote for kids of all ages be a celebration of diversity — empowering and inspiring readers everywhere to know that they were capable of changing the world,” Gout said. “I did years of research and found that even kids who come from the harshest places and against all odds still find hope and have the ability to thrive. I wanted my readers to know that they could use their brains to find solutions to real-world problems while demonstrating loyalty, bravery and a code of ethics.”

In the film realm, Gout has served as executive producer on multiple projects, including 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain. He is repped by CAA and Hertz, Lichtenstein, & Young LLP.  QC’s Mansfield negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers.

