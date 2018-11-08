You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ProSiebenSat.1 Seeks to Renegotiate Output Deals With U.S. Studios, Increase Local Productions

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of ProSiebenSat1

Unveiling its third-quarter results, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering.

The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, compared to the same period last year. ProSiebenSat.1 said it expects full-year revenue to drop slightly to €4 billion. Max Conze, the CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said the company’s goal was to “increase revenues from €4 billion to €6 billion in the midterm – with at least half of this coming from digital,” notably through its banner Studio71.

With regards to its output deals with U.S. studios, Conze said ProSiebenSat.1 “has approached the respective licensors in order to achieve relevant improvements in the scope of rights and/or volume inflow for license volumes both from existing agreements and for future agreements.”

ProSiebenSat.1 has already concluded a new licensing deal with Warner Bros, its long-standing partner. The company also has deals in place with CBS, Disney and Fox.

Meanwhile, the German group is planning to ramp up local programming on its channels through its content production division, Red Arrow Studios. The company’s share of local content commissioned is expected to grow from 13% to more than 30% over the next five years.

Red Arrow Studios will also continue its international expansion, focusing on the U.S. and U.K. markets, where it already operates Left/Right, Kinetic Content and Cove Pictures, and boasts partnerships with banners such as 10Fold.

James Baker was recently appointed to the newly created role of COO at Red Arrow Studios. The company’s TV slate includes Amazon’s crime drama “Bosch” and the cooking reality format “The Taste.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Plot Against America Philip Roth

    David Simon's 'Plot Against America' Miniseries Lands at HBO With Production Commitment

    Unveiling its third-quarter results, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, […]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    Arkansas Man Arrested for Making Threatening Calls to CNN

    Unveiling its third-quarter results, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, […]

  • megyn Kelly Today

    Daytime TV Still Draws Top Talent Despite Some High-Profile Failures

    Unveiling its third-quarter results, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, […]

  • Conan O'Brien Korea

    Conan O’Brien Calls for Shake-Up of Late-Night Format

    Unveiling its third-quarter results, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, […]

  • 'General Hospital' cast and crewDaytime Emmy

    Report Faults NATAS' Handling of Daytime Emmy Awards Competition

    Unveiling its third-quarter results, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, […]

  • George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy NBC

    New NBC Chiefs to Keynote NATPE; Susanne Daniels, Kathleen Finch Join Board

    Unveiling its third-quarter results, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, […]

  • THE VIEW - Paula Faris is

    Paula Faris to Launch Podcast on Faith for ABC News

    Unveiling its third-quarter results, German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 said it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with U.S. studios while planning to ramp up local productions and its digital offering. The company’s results show that profit dropped by 8% and revenue fell by 3% during the first nine months of 2018, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad