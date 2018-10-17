‘Property Brothers’ Scripted Comedy Series in Development at Fox

Fox is developing a single-camera comedy series inspired by the “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott, Variety has learned.

The series is titled “It Takes Two,” based on the Scott brothers’ memoir of the same name. The show follows two entrepreneurial twin brothers who decide to join forces in the real estate business when they realize they are stronger together than apart. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.

The Scotts rose to fame with their hit TV series “Property Brothers,” which is broadcast on HGTV in the U.S. The show proved so successful that it inspired multiple spinoffs, including “Brother vs. Brother” and “Property Brothers: At Home.”

Brothers Jon and Josh Silberman will write and executive produce the series. The duo’s previous TV credits include “Living Biblically” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” They are also writing the screenplay for the upcoming Wile E. Coyote movie.

The Scotts will executive produce along with Kim and Eric Tannenbaum via the Tannenbaum Company, with Austin Winsberg also executive producing. Jason Wang will co-executive produce. The Tannenbaum Company will produce in association with Lionsgate Television and Scott Brothers Entertainment. The project falls under the Tannenbaum Company’s TV deal at Lionsgate, which was announced earlier this year.

The Silbermans are repped by ICM Partners and Jackoway Tyerman. The Scotts are repped by CAA. Winsberg is repped by CAA, Underground, and attorney Michael Schenkman. The Tannenbaum Company is repped by CAA and attorney Jeff Finklestein.