‘Project Runway’ Sets Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano as Hosts

Model Karlie Kloss and designer Christian Siriano will take over as host and mentor, respectively, of reality franchise “Project Runway.” Kloss will also serve as executive producer on the series, which is set to return to Bravo next year for a new season.

“As someone who grew up watching ‘Project Runway,’ I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” said Kloss. “I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators — Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano — to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realize their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses.”

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia will also return to the series as a judge, and will be joined by fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth as judges.

“‘Project Runway’ has offered such wonderful opportunities for so many and I’m excited to take on this role as a mentor,” said Siriano. “I hope to guide and inspire the new talent on the rise.”

“These are the perfect faces for the new ‘Project Runway,’ as we recalibrate for a new generation of fashion enthusiasts,” said Shari Levine, exec VP of current production, Bravo. “They are entrepreneurs and trailblazers with tremendous reach inside and outside the fashion industry, and give Bravo and our producing partners, Magical Elves and Lantern Entertainment, the right fuel to reenergize the franchise.”

The addition of Kloss and Siriano comes in the wake of longtime host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn’s departure from the franchise to develop a new fashion series for Amazon.

Bravo, the show’s original network home, made a surprise announcement in May that the series would return to the NBCUniversal-owned channel for its next season with longtime production company Magical Elves again on board.