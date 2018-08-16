‘Prisoners of War’ to Be First Hebrew-Language Show to Roll Into India

Keshet International’s Israeli series “Prisoners of War” (“Hatufim”) is set to be the first Hebrew-language series to roll into India. In a landmark deal, Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution platform, has just acquired the first and second season of the show.

“Prisoners of War,” which is best known for having inspired the Golden Globe-winning series “Homeland,” is a drama about three Israeli soldiers who were captured 17 years ago while on a secret mission. The series begins with their return home after years of negotiations for their freedom. But soon, a secret investigation highlights discrepancies in their stories and pushes the soldiers to do anything they can to hide the biggest secret of all.

Originally commissioned by Keshet Broadcasting, “Prisonners of War” was created, written and directed by Gideon Raff.

“We are thrilled to have signed India’s very first deal for a Hebrew-language series,” said Arpit Agarwal, Keshet International’s head of India and SAARC, who added that “Prisoners of War” had already spawned the popular local adaptation “POW – Bandi Yuddh Ke.”

Arun Unni, CCO at Tata Sky, said that in the past two years, the streaming service “has successfully brought hidden gems in content from across the globe to viewers in India.”

“Both viewers and we look for access to good, intriguing content, irrespective of language barriers,” Unni said.

“Prisoners of War” was a smash hit in Israel, where it won a 40% market share and went on to become the country’s highest-rated drama in both 2010 and 2012. The show has has been sold to more than 65 territories, including the U.S. on Hulu (its first non-English-language show) and on Sky Arts in the U.K. Showtime’s “Homeland” has gone on to win five Golden Globe awards and eight primetime Emmy Awards.