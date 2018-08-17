Priscilla Porianda Joins Bruce Miller’s White Oak Pictures as Development Head

“The Handmaid’s Tale” creator and showrunner Bruce Miller has hired Priscilla Porianda as head of development for his production company White Oak Pictures.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Priscilla in helping identify projects and writers I’m excited about,” said Miller. “With her impressive experience and great creative instincts, she’s the perfect fit.”

Porianda will lead efforts to identify new projects for White Oaks under Miller’s overall deal with MGM Television, developing projects exclusively for Hulu. She previously served as head of development for Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions. There she was responsible for developing comedy and drama series projects through the company’s first look deal with Universal Television, as well as film projects. She was a producer on NBC’s “Shades of Blue” and Freeform’s “The Fosters.” She also served as co-producer of Universal Pictures’ theatrical feature film “Boy Next Door,” and as an executive producer on the HBO concert documentary film “Dance Again.”

Prior to joining Nuyorican in 2012, Porianda worked at Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci’s K/O Paper Products.