TLC Nabs Exclusive U.S. TV Rights to Royal Wedding of Britain’s Princess Eugenie

Cynthia Littleton

Princess Eugenie and boyfriend Jack BrooksbankEnd the Silence charity fundraiser, Abbey Road Studios, London, UK - 31 May 2017
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

TLC has grabbed exclusive U.S. TV rights to Britain’s royal wedding No. 2 for 2018, the nuptials of Princess Eugenie.

The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is marrying her companion of eight years, Jack Brooksbank, on Oct. 12 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

TLC will offer a three-hour commercial-free block as a live feed starting at  4:25 a.m. ET (tape delay on the West Coast) and repeating at 7:25 a.m. ET. The ceremony will be available for authenticated on-demand viewing via the streaming platform TLC Go after the live telecast. Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, co-hosts of ITV’s “This Morning,” will anchor TLC’s coverage.

The cabler will offer a royal programming digital blitz in the days leading up to the altar, with a slew of extra content and interactive elements to build anticipation for the big day. The Discovery-owned cabler leans heavily on wedding themes in its regular programming, with such unscripted franchises as “Say Yes to the Dress” and “A Wedding Story.”

“Weddings are an essential part of our programming DNA, and having two royal weddings is cause for celebration on TLC,” said Howard Lee, president and g.m. of TLC. “In May, we were thrilled to provide live coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Now it’s Princess Eugenie’s turn, and U.S. fans of the royal family will get to witness all the flourishes of this big day only on TLC.”

(Pictured: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie)

