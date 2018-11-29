×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Preacher’ Renewed for Season 4 at AMC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

Preacher” has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC.

The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between. Season 3 of the series also starred Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Betty Buckley, and Colin Cunningham. Production on Season 4 will begin in Australia in early 2019.

The series is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios. It was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. Catlin executive produces along with Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for their company, Point Grey Pictures. Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Michael Slovis, Mark McNair and Ken F. Levin also executive produce.

“’Preacher’ is a show unlike any other on television,” said David Madden, president of programming of entertainment networks for AMC Networks. “A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

The news comes just one day after it was announced that Rogen and Goldberg would be adapting the book “Console Wars” into a limited series instead of a film. It tells the story of how Sony took on Nintendo and changed the video game industry.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • 'Preacher' Renewed for Season 4 at

    'Preacher' Renewed for Season 4 at AMC

    “Preacher” has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC. The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and […]

  • DSC03586.ARW

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in December 2018

    “Preacher” has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC. The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and […]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Parts Ways With Contributor Marc Lamont Hill After U.N. Speech

    “Preacher” has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC. The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and […]

  • Janet Mock Pose FX

    Directors Guild Honors FX Networks With Diversity Award

    “Preacher” has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC. The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and […]

  • Horse Racing Fox

    Fox Sports Expands Rights Deal With New York Racing Association

    “Preacher” has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC. The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and […]

  • Hulu Adds Discovery Channels to Live

    Hulu Adds Discovery Channels to Live TV Streaming Service

    “Preacher” has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC. The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad