‘Preacher’ Renewed for Season 4 at AMC

“Preacher” has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC.

The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between. Season 3 of the series also starred Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Betty Buckley, and Colin Cunningham. Production on Season 4 will begin in Australia in early 2019.

The series is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios. It was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. Catlin executive produces along with Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for their company, Point Grey Pictures. Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Michael Slovis, Mark McNair and Ken F. Levin also executive produce.

“’Preacher’ is a show unlike any other on television,” said David Madden, president of programming of entertainment networks for AMC Networks. “A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

The news comes just one day after it was announced that Rogen and Goldberg would be adapting the book “Console Wars” into a limited series instead of a film. It tells the story of how Sony took on Nintendo and changed the video game industry.