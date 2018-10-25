You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Power’ Creator Courtney A. Kemp Sets New Multi-Year Deal at Starz

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Courtney Kemp Power Showrunner.
CREDIT: Patrick James Miller for Variety

Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz.

The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses several commitments from Starz to develop new series, including potential projects inspired by the world of “Power.”

Kemp has also brought on former Lionsgate head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak as End of Episode’s president and has upped development executive Danielle De Jesus to senior vice president.

“I’m incredibly proud of the success we’ve had with Power and I’m excited about expanding our banner and diversifying the types of stories we’re telling,” said Kemp. “Chris brings with her a depth of experience that will elevate End of Episode to a new level and I’m looking forward to exploring new ways of writing about my obsession: the intersections of violence, power, sex and romance.”

Kemp is currently running and executive producing the sixth season of “Power” along with co-showrunner Gary Lennon) . The show has been the second most watched drama in premium television for three years in a row and its recent fifth season generated a 42% jump in use of the Starz App with the finale generating over 3 million streams.

Related

“Courtney is a one of a kind talent and we couldn’t be more excited about this unique and exclusive deal,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “She’s an exceptional producer, incredible showrunner and artist, and we’re proud that she chose Lionsgate as her creative incubator. We look forward to the bold, original and provocative content she will offer our programming slates.”

“Power” marked Kemp’s debut as a creator and showrunner. Her prior credits include “The Good Wife,” “Eli Stone,” and “The Bernie Mac Show.” Prior to television, Kemp wrote for GQ, Vibe and Marie Claire, among other prestigious magazines.

Variety previously included her in the “TV Producers Impact Report,” which honors the most powerful producers in television.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Television Group President Sandra Stern. Kemp is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.

Deadline first reported Kemp’s new deal.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • Courtney Kemp Power Showrunner.

    'Power' Creator Courtney A. Kemp Sets New Multi-Year Deal at Starz

    Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz. The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses […]

  • Billy Crudup Gugu Mbatha-Raw

    Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw Join Aniston-Witherspoon Morning News Series at Apple

    Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz. The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses […]

  • HBO Films Acquires Daniel Sawka's 'Icebox'

    HBO Films Acquires Daniel Sawka's 'Icebox'

    Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz. The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses […]

  • 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Interview: Adina

    'AHS' Star Adina Porter on Bringing Personal Experience to 'Apocalypse's' Voodoo

    Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz. The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses […]

  • CORPORATE - Jamila Hunter, Senior Vice

    ABC Comedy Chief Jamila Hunter to Join Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society (EXCLUSIVE)

    Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz. The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses […]

  • netflix Mipcom Counterattack

    International Broadcasters at Mipcom Plan Netflix Counterattack

    Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz. The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses […]

  • Stephan James Variety Facetime Interview

    'Homecoming' Star Stephan James on His 'Casual' Chemistry Read With Julia Roberts

    Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz. The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad