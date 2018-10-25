‘Power’ Creator Courtney A. Kemp Sets New Multi-Year Deal at Starz

Courtney A. Kemp is staying in business with Starz.

The creator and co-showrunner of the hit drama series “Power” has signed a new multi-year development and production deal at the premium cabler. Under the deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses several commitments from Starz to develop new series, including potential projects inspired by the world of “Power.”

Kemp has also brought on former Lionsgate head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak as End of Episode’s president and has upped development executive Danielle De Jesus to senior vice president.

“I’m incredibly proud of the success we’ve had with Power and I’m excited about expanding our banner and diversifying the types of stories we’re telling,” said Kemp. “Chris brings with her a depth of experience that will elevate End of Episode to a new level and I’m looking forward to exploring new ways of writing about my obsession: the intersections of violence, power, sex and romance.”

Kemp is currently running and executive producing the sixth season of “Power” along with co-showrunner Gary Lennon) . The show has been the second most watched drama in premium television for three years in a row and its recent fifth season generated a 42% jump in use of the Starz App with the finale generating over 3 million streams.

“Courtney is a one of a kind talent and we couldn’t be more excited about this unique and exclusive deal,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “She’s an exceptional producer, incredible showrunner and artist, and we’re proud that she chose Lionsgate as her creative incubator. We look forward to the bold, original and provocative content she will offer our programming slates.”

“Power” marked Kemp’s debut as a creator and showrunner. Her prior credits include “The Good Wife,” “Eli Stone,” and “The Bernie Mac Show.” Prior to television, Kemp wrote for GQ, Vibe and Marie Claire, among other prestigious magazines.

Variety previously included her in the “TV Producers Impact Report,” which honors the most powerful producers in television.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Television Group President Sandra Stern. Kemp is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.

