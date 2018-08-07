‘Pose’ Stars Talk About Groundbreaking Show’s Real Life Impact

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All


By now fans of “Pose” know that the show made history when it became the first scripted television series to feature mostly trans actros in starring roles.

And now the stars of the FX series, about the gay ball scene in New York City in the 1980s, are learning what an impact they’re having.

“I hear from a lot of young kids,” says Mj Rodriguez, who stars on the show as a Blanca, the mother of the House of Evangelista. “One said to me, ‘You remind me of my house mother that passed away’ and another said, ‘You remind me of the mother that I didn’t have.’…It’s beautiful that I can instill that in people.

CREDIT: FX Productions/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“Being able to change the world and change hearts and minds, it’s uplifting,” she added. “But it’s also a responsibility that I’ve always wanted. I feel like I’m fulfilling is the way I need to.”

Rodriguez’s fellow trans co-stars include Dominique Jackson (Elektra), Hailie Sahar (Lulu), Angelica Ross (Candy) and Indya Moore (Angel). Behind the scenes there are writers and producers like Janet Mock and Our Lady J.

First conceived by Steven Canals, the show was later co-created by Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Pose” was recently picked up for a second season with production set to start in September or October followed by a premiere sometime next summer. “The season finale was the highest rated, which was incredible,” Canals says. “It was very word-of-mouth. We built the audience over the course of the summer in eight weeks. I was hopeful we would come back, but you just never know.”

Moore understands with success comes responsibility. “This isn’t something where I’m just like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m going be an actor and I’m going be successful and get booked all over the place,” she says. “This is something that I want to use to mobilize our communities, our country, our people. I want to entertain people, but I also want to be healing.”

Rodriguez adds, “I just want to instill love into everyone’s hearts. I know that sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Abigail Spencer

    'Timeless' Alum Abigail Spencer Joins Hulu Pilot 'Reprisal'

    By now fans of “Pose” know that the show made history when it became the first scripted television series to feature mostly trans actros in starring roles. And now the stars of the FX series, about the gay ball scene in New York City in the 1980s, are learning what an impact they’re having. “I […]

  • POSE -- "Pink Slip" -- Season

    'Pose' Stars Talk About Groundbreaking Show’s Real Life Impact

    By now fans of “Pose” know that the show made history when it became the first scripted television series to feature mostly trans actros in starring roles. And now the stars of the FX series, about the gay ball scene in New York City in the 1980s, are learning what an impact they’re having. “I […]

  • Elizabeth Meriwether

    Liz Meriwether Extends 20th Century Fox TV Deal

    By now fans of “Pose” know that the show made history when it became the first scripted television series to feature mostly trans actros in starring roles. And now the stars of the FX series, about the gay ball scene in New York City in the 1980s, are learning what an impact they’re having. “I […]

  • All American -- "Pilot"-- Image Number:

    'All American' Boss on Tackling Race, Locker Room Culture, and 'Take a Knee'

    By now fans of “Pose” know that the show made history when it became the first scripted television series to feature mostly trans actros in starring roles. And now the stars of the FX series, about the gay ball scene in New York City in the 1980s, are learning what an impact they’re having. “I […]

  • Roger AilesFox 5 Celebrates the 40th

    A+E Indie Takes 'Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes' Documentary

    By now fans of “Pose” know that the show made history when it became the first scripted television series to feature mostly trans actros in starring roles. And now the stars of the FX series, about the gay ball scene in New York City in the 1980s, are learning what an impact they’re having. “I […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad